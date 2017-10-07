"Theresa May Is Living On Borrowed Time"

7 October 2017, 09:50

David Wooding tells Andrew Castle the Prime Minister's life force is all but spent.

It's reported concerns about Theresa May's leadership have led EU negotiators to step up talks with Labour.

The Daily Telegraph claims there's been a 'significant change in tone' from Brussels towards the opposition.

Andrew Castle asked David Wooding this morning how long the Prime Minister would survive.

The Sun on Sunday's Political Editor replied: "The truth is she's living on borrowed time now. You've got lot's of stumbling blocks to come all along the way.

"The budget in November, talks with the EU and the local elections in May which isn't really that for off.

"We were told one more mistake and she was out. We had that mistake at the party conference. None of it can be seen as her problem, but she had a cold perhaps the mistake there was she should've taken a rest.

"It was seen as a metaphor for everything that's wrong with her and the party. The message crumbling behind her back. People walking up onto stage, flouting security to present her with a P45."

Watch the full clip above.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien has a withering putdown for Grant Shapps

James O'Brien: The Biggest Pointer This Coup Will Fail Is Grant Shapps
James O'Brien discussed the police report on Sir Edward Heath

James O'Brien's Powerful Point On The Hypocrisy Of People Who Defend Edward Heath
Ian Collins explained why Theresa May's housebuilding project would fail

Ian Collins Destroys Theresa May's Claim That She Would Solve The Housing Crisis
Theresa May admitted she shed a tear to Nick Ferrari

Theresa May Admits She Cried Over The Grenfell Tragedy

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Maajid Nawaz was shocked by what Yoshi told him

Maajid Nawaz's Powerful Response To Jewish Woman Considering Fleeing The UK

8 days ago

Nick Ferrari received this call from an angry RyanAir pilot

Furious Ryanair Pilot Calls LBC To Reveal All About Working Conditions

15 days ago

Archbishop Justin Welby live on LBC

Boy In A Dress Is "Not A Problem", Says Archbishop Of Canterbury

16 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile