Tim Farron: Theresa May Makes Margaret Thatcher Look Like A Left Wing Liberal

19 March 2017, 08:56

'Theresa May Makes Margaret Thatcher Look Like A Left Wing Liberal'

Ahead of his hotly-anticipated party conference speech, Lib Dem Leader Tim Farron spoke to Andrew Castle about Theresa May's "aggressive, nationalistic" politics.

03:21

Liberal Democrat Leader Tim Farron spoke to Andrew Castle ahead of his hotly-anticipated party conference speech.

Tim Farron is expected to liken Theresa May to Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin at his party conference later today (Sunday). 

Before his address to his party members, Mr Farron spoke to Andrew Castle about the bold comparison. 

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage in Califonia

Farage: The Tories Would Do Anything To Stop Me Winning An Election
James O'Brien confused

Leave Voter Performs So Many U-Turns When Discussing Brexit With James O'Brien
Shelagh Fogarty fiery

Shelagh's Fiery Row With Corbyn Fan Shows Why Voters Are Rejecting Labour

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Katie Hopkins On McCanns

Katie Hopkins: Madeleine McCann Will Never Come Home

21 days ago

James O'Brien

This Moment Perfectly Illustrates Why Corbyn Can't Win An Election

23 days ago

James O'Brien dewy eyed

Facing Death With Dignity: The Most Life Affirming Call You'll Hear

25 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile