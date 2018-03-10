Andrew Pierce Left Emotional By Widower Of Woman Killed By Cyclist

10 March 2018, 09:26

Andrew Pierce has been left emotional after speaking to the widower of a woman who was killed by a reckless cyclist.

He was speaking to Matthew Briggs, whose wife Kim was knocked over by a bicycle courier.

Charlie Alliston was sentenced to 18 months in jail for hitting Kim on a track bike that had no front brakes.

Matthew told Andrew the trial compounded his family's grief and how his children are coming up to their third Mother's Day without their mum.

Mr Briggs is calling on the Government to introduce new cycling offences, saying the current laws are Victorian.

The Department for Transport says it is considering bringing cycling offences into line with driving.

You can watch the emotional conversation in the video above.

