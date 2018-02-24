Brexit: Caller In Fiery Exchange With Andrew Pierce

This caller attempted to explain to Andrew why his opinion about Jeremy Corbyn and Labour was "all over the place" was null and void. It led to a fiery exchange.

There are reports Jeremy Corbyn could use a key Brexit speech on Monday to pave the way for Labour to inflict a Commons defeat on the government, by backing a rebel Tory amendment seeking to keep Britain in “a customs union”.

Andrew Pierce asked on his LBC show if he was going to sell out the Labour constituencies who voted leave?

This didn’t go down well with caller Alex from Enfield who got involved in a fiery exchange with the presenter.

He told the LBC presenter that the reality is “this government, which you actively support, has not been able to articulate any kind of consistent position on Brexit Andrew”.

Alex clashed with Andrew because the “Labour Party is not in government” and added Theresa May’s government were the “people who had to be held to account”.

He said the media should focus on the Conservative Party and their weakness dismissing otherwise suggestions from the LBC presenter.

Alex described the government as “useless” and said it has "no leadership".

Earlier this week Jeremy Corbyn accused the Government of being "on the road to nowhere" over Brexit as he added to indications Labour could be softening its stance on leaving the EU.

Listen to the exchange between Andrew Pierce and the caller in the video at the top of this page.