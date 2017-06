Lord Heseltine: "Brexit Is The Cancer Gnawing At The Heart Of The Conservative Party"

The former Tory Deputy Prime Minister has some pretty strong views about how the Conservative party has handled Brexit.

Lord Michael Heseltine, former Deputy Prime Minister said Brexit has been responsible for the drop in support for the Conservative party - and added what he thinks the party should do next.