Caller Reveals What He Saw At The Infamous Presidents Club

A caller who attended the infamous Presidents Club dinner says he saw never saw "any sexual harassment".

David from Hackney phoned Andrew Pierce and described what he called "a great networking event".

He said: "The girls interacted very nicely with the guys ... I never heard of a single allegation or complaint."

He also criticised the FT journalist who went undercover at Dorchester Hotel saying she "has the blood of children on her hands", as Great Ormond Street Hospital are returning donations from the event.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.