Former Brexit Official Says No Deal Would Be 'Disastrous'

A former Brexit official has told LBC a no deal scenario would be 'disastrous' for the country, after quitting his role at the Department for Exiting the European Union.

Dominic Hallas left just before Christmas, and has criticised how his old boss David Davis is handling Brexit negotiations.

Hallas is now Executive Director of the Coalition for a Digital Economy and says leaving the EU without a trade deal would be hugely damaging for many industries, including tech companies.

Me for @Telegraph. It’s important we get the structure of Brexit talks right - startups need clarity and progress fast. https://t.co/rqQoRkdWEd — Dom Hallas (@Dom_Hallas) January 16, 2018

In his first broadcast interview, Dominic told Andrew Pierce he thinks the government is preparing for a Brexit deal, but says businesses will be spooked 'without more progress'.

His article also criticised the "ridiculous rounds of negotiations with the EU" and instead called for constant, ongoing talks.