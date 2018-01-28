Mother Who Lost Her Son To Knife Crime Says "Keep Your Children Close"

28 January 2018, 10:39

Juliet lost her 18 year son to a knife crime and suggested how parents can keep their children safe.

Juliet from Sydenham said; "you have to talk to your children and keep them close to you. You have to keep them close to you until they become adults."

This follows comments from Baroness Lawrence, the mother of murdered Stephen Lawrence, that knife crime is a "race issue" and if the victims were white the issue would be tackled differently.

You can watch the full conversation below.

