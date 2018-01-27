MP Cleared Of Rape Wants Anonymity For Sex Suspects

Conservative MP Nigel Evans has told Andrew Pierce he wants people accused of sex attacks to remain anonymous.

It comes as every rape and sexual assault case in England and Wales is being reviewed by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Several trails have collapsed where vital evidence wasn't disclosed to laywers.

The MP for the Ribble Valley was cleared of rape and sexual assault in 2014, but his name was made public.

He's told Andrew he thinks there's been "an absolute failure in the justice system" and says "900 innocent people have been put through torture."

Watch him explain why he thinks suspects should be anonymous in the video above.