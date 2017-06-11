Labour's Former Northern Ireland Secretary Issues Stark Warning To Tories

Now Discussing
11 June 2017, 10:41
Former Labour NI Secretary Warning To Tories About DUP Partnership
Lord Peter Hain, former Labour Northern Ireland Secretary, issued a stark warning to the Conservatives.
03:00
"The Good Friday Agreement peace process is like carrying a tray of champagne over high wires, suspended between two mountains."
Lord Peter Hain, Labour's Northern Ireland Secretary between 2005-2007, issued a warning to the Tories about disrupting peace in Northern Ireland by 'taking sides' with the DUP.