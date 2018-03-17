Andrew Pierce: Putin's A Bully, A Thug, And A Gangster

Andrew Pierce didn't hold back with his opinion of Vladimir Putin, calling him a bully, a thug and a gangster.

Jeremy Corbyn said he felt we needed 100% proof of Russia being involved in the Salisbury nerve agent attack, after Theresa May says it is "highly likely" that the state was involved.

But Andrew Pierce didn't hold back with his support for the government, and his opinion of the Russian leader.

Andrew said: "I entirely think Vladimer Putin was behind this.

"He's a vengeful vindictive man, he's a bully, he's a thug, he is a gangster frankly. And I'm entirely in content to believe he ordered that killing and couldn't give a hoot about public opinion.

"He's tried to interfere with elections and he's backed the dictator in Syria, and killing thousands and thousands of people so I think he's a monster.

"I'm entirely convinced he did it."