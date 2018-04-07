Sir Christopher Meyer Says Russian's Will Use Skripal Recovery To Turn Case Onto UK

Doctors treating Sergei Skripal and his daughter following the Salisbury nerve agent attack say the pair are no longer in a critical condition.

Sergei Skripal and is daughter are responding well to treatment and "improving rapidly" according to Salisbury District Hospital.

The pair have been in hospital for over a month after being discovered unconscious on a bench in Salisbury.

They had been poisoned with a nerve agent called Novichok.

Sir Christopher Meyer told Andrew Pierce that the Russian's "will be trying to use the Skripals in some way to turn the case against the UK."

And when Andrew asked whether the UK government has a duty of care to make sure Sergei Skripal isn't harmed in the future, he said: "absolutely we do."

Listen to the full interview in the video above.