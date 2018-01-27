Stanley Johnson "100 Per Cent" Sure Boris Didn't Leak Cabinet Meeting

27 January 2018, 09:20

Boris Johnson's father says he's sure his son didn't leak details of a cabinet meeting, where he called for more money for the NHS.

The Foreign Secretary demanded an extra £100m a week for the health service.

But Theresa May criticised him for making the statement publicly before Cabinet had discussed it.

Stanley Johnson has defended his son while speaking to Andrew Pierce on LBC.

The I'm A Celebrity star said: "This could well have been a leak, but it wasn't a leak of Boris's making.

"I'm 100 per cent sure ... and I have that on good authority."

