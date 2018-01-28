Tory MP Fears Losing The Next General Election

28 January 2018, 10:50

Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski tells Andrew Pierce the party might lose the next General Election if the Government "cannot implement the will of the British people".

Daniel Kawczynski, Conservative MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, said "any diminution of what millions of people voted for in the referendum would put [the election] at risk. We are running at risk of losing the next general election if we cannot implement the will of the British people."

"We made it perfectly clear during the referendum campaign what the ramification were of leaving the European Union. The British people listened to what the ramification were of leaving EU. They wanted to regain control of their own country. They wanted to create a sovereign nation state."

This follows Jacob Rees-Mogg warning Theresa May that if Brexit is delivered in name only, the Conservative party faces the possibility of losing the next election.

You can watch the interview above.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Iain Dale gave Daniel a round of applause for his Trump speech

The Anti-Trump Caller That Iain Dale Gave A Standing Ovation

1 day ago

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty Opens Up About Her Stalker Ordeal

9 days ago

James O'Brien was touched by the way he helped to change Ben's life

The Homophobic, Racist EDL Member Who Turned His Life Around, Thanks To James O'Brien

10 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile