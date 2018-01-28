Tory MP Fears Losing The Next General Election

Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski tells Andrew Pierce the party might lose the next General Election if the Government "cannot implement the will of the British people".

Daniel Kawczynski, Conservative MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, said "any diminution of what millions of people voted for in the referendum would put [the election] at risk. We are running at risk of losing the next general election if we cannot implement the will of the British people."

"We made it perfectly clear during the referendum campaign what the ramification were of leaving the European Union. The British people listened to what the ramification were of leaving EU. They wanted to regain control of their own country. They wanted to create a sovereign nation state."

This follows Jacob Rees-Mogg warning Theresa May that if Brexit is delivered in name only, the Conservative party faces the possibility of losing the next election.

You can watch the interview above.