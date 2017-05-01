Why Is Tony Blair So Hated? An Angry Andrew Pierce Knows

Andrew Pierce: 179 Reasons Why Tony Blair Is So Hated 01:26

Tony Blair says it's hard to be hated. Tell that to the relatives of the 179 British servicemen and women who lost their lives in the Iraq War, says Andrew Pierce.

The former Prime Minister says he is returning to politics to 'help shape the debate' ahead of next month's election and the Brexit negotiations.

But he admitted he wasn't popular, following his 10 years in charge. And Andrew knows exactly why.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "Tony Blair says it's hard being hated for the Iraq War. Is it Tony?

"Don't you think it's even harder if you're the wife or the mother or a dad or a brother or a sister or a boyfriend or a girlfriend of one of the servicemen or women who were killed in Iraq? Don't you think that's who you should be feeling sorry for? Not feeling sorry for yourself.

"179 British servicemen and women were killed in that wretched war in Iraq. 179. Hundreds more lost limbs and suffered life changing injuries. And a study published in 2011 estimated 500,000 Iraqis died and yet Tony Blair says it's hard being hated for the Iraq war.

"Well Mr Blair, put yourself in the shoes of the families. The war you triggered with George Bush has devastated their lives and go to Iraq, if you dare, a country that is now an even bigger basket case than it was when you sent our troops into battle with George W. Bush."