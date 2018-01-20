Zac Goldsmith Admits Government Got It Wrong On Rapist Parole

20 January 2018, 11:16

Conservative MP Zac Goldsmith has admitted Sadiq Khan is showing "real leadership" by challenging the decision to free sex attacker John Worboys.

The MP for Richmond Park and North Kingston has backed the London Mayor's decision to seek a review of the case, despite being Khan's rival in the mayoral election.

He's also told LBC's Andrew Pierce his own party has "got it wrong" by not fighting against Worboys' release.

Justice Secretary David Gauke said it would "not be appropriate" to seek a review.

Watch Zac backing his former rival in the video above.

