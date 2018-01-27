Beverley Gets A Predictable Reaction To 'Darts Girls' Being Scrapped

27 January 2018, 18:33

Beverley Turner got exactly the reaction you'd expect when talking about the news that on-stage girls are being scrapped by the Professional Darts Corporation.

The move has been welcomed by the Women's Sport Trust who say the sport is "moving with the times".

But some players and fans have been disappointed by the change with a petition set up to keep the 'darts girls'.

Tony from Woodford called Beverley to say no-one is forcing women to walk on stage.

You can watch her reaction in the video above.

