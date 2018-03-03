Beverley Turner Says We Need To Stop Being Squeamish About Childbirth

On Air Now
3 March 2018, 17:57
Beverley Turner says society needs to be less squeamish about pregnancy and childbirth.
It's as fine-art photographer Natalie Lennard has published a collection of photos entitled "Birth Undisturbed".
The graphic images show the reality of childbirth through history.
One of the more controversial images re-enacts the Queen giving birth to Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace in 1964.
Beverly says the images shouldn't be controversial, and should be encouraged to show the reality of pregnancy.