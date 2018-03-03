Beverley Turner Says We Need To Stop Being Squeamish About Childbirth

3 March 2018, 17:57

Royal Blood - Natalie Lennard - Birth Undisturbed
Royal Blood - Natalie Lennard - Birth Undisturbed. Picture: Natalie Lennard

Beverley Turner says society needs to be less squeamish about pregnancy and childbirth.

It's as fine-art photographer Natalie Lennard has published a collection of photos entitled "Birth Undisturbed".

The graphic images show the reality of childbirth through history.

One of the more controversial images re-enacts the Queen giving birth to Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace in 1964.

Beverly says the images shouldn't be controversial, and should be encouraged to show the reality of pregnancy.

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien left with his head in his hands

Massive Row With Caller Over Irish Border Leaves James O'Brien With His Head In His Hands

3 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty kept asking Ms Abbott the same question again and again

Shelagh Asks Diane Abbott The Same Question SEVEN Times... And Can't Get An Answer

8 days ago

Jo Marney with her boyfriend Henry Bolton

Caller Tells Jo Marney: "You Sound Like A White Supremacist"

8 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile