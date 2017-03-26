Ex-MI5 Agent Tom Marcus Exclusively Speaks To Beverley About Westminster Security

26 March 2017, 08:11

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-MI5 Agent Tom Marcus Speaks To Beverley Following Attack

Author of Soldier Spy and ex-MI5 agent, Tom Marcus, spoke to Beverley Turner about the Westminster terror attack.

03:48

Author of Soldier Spy and ex-MI5 agent, Tom Marcus, spoke to Beverley Turner about how the security service works around Westminster.

On her Saturday evening LBC show Beverley Turner asked her listeners how well they thought security responded to the Westminster terror attack on Wednesday.

She began the conversation with an exclusive interview with Tom Marcus, ex MI5 agent and author of Soldier Spy, about his thoughts.

In this clip he gives an insight into how the security service respond to terror attacks such as Westminster.

