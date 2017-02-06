Midwife In Tears Over Being Banned From Her Daughter's Birth

6 February 2017, 14:55

Beverley Turner

A midwife broke down in tears live on LBC as she told of how she was banned from being with her daughter when she gives birth because of bizarre rules about independent midwives.

Virginia Howes called Beverley Turner on her LBC show to reveal how unfair the rules around midwives are.

Midwife In Tears On Air As Rules Ban Her From Daughter's Birth

05:03

This is after the Nursing and Midwifery Council announced that it had decided that the indemnity scheme used by some independent midwives was inappropriate.

And Ms Howes revealed that the row means she's not even allowed to attend the birth of her grand-daughter.

Listen to the emotional call above.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC confused

What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

Maajid Nawaz Political Violence

Maajid Nawaz: The Left Must Condemn Political Violence

Iain Dale Arms Crossed

Trump Fan Gets So Annoyed At Iain, She Hangs Up

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Kate Hopkins On Trump's Border Control

Katie: 'Why Do Muslim Refugees Go To Christian Countries?'

8 days ago

James O'Brien

This Caller Tried To Vet James As A Terrorist, It Didn't Go Well

11 days ago

Nigel Farage EU Flag

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch In Full

13 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile