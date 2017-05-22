Muslim Caller: My Parents Didn't Want Me To Wear A Headscarf But This Is Why I Do

Beverley Turner Speaks To Muslim Woman About Her Decision To Wear A Headscarf This Muslim lawyer decided to wear the headscarf at 21, even though her parents didn't want her to. She explained to Beverley Turner why. 07:44

Beverley Turner was discussing Melania Trump's decision to forgo the headscarf during the presidential visit to Saudi Arabia.

The LBC Presenter praised her for it, as did this Muslim caller, who pointed out that the choice to wear a headscarf is cultural, and no one should feel pressured to wear one.

She told Beverley that it was her choice, at 21, to start wearing hijab - even though her parents, and Pakistani community, had never encouraged her to do so.

This is why she decided to start wearing one.