Beverley Turner Agrees That Social Media Plays A Part In Rising Crime

Beverley Turner agrees with the Metropolitan Police commissioner that social media plays a part in rising crime figures.

There has been a killing in London on average every other day this year, meaning its murder rate overtakes that of New York for the first time.

Cressida Dick, commissioner of the Metropolitan police, blamed social media for escalating disputes into violence.

She said there was "definitely something about the impact of social media" in terms of people being able to "go from slightly angry with each other to 'fight' very quickly."

Cressida Dick and Beverley Turner. Picture: PA Images / PA

Beverley Turner agreed with Ms Dick, saying we "can not police social media."

"They can really wind each other up," she said.

"There is no escape.

"These kids who get involved with violent crime on the streets don't leave it behind when they close the door anymore.

"They take it into their bedroom, and they take it into their kitchen.

"And how on earth do you get your teenager, who is involved in dubious activities, to open up about what's been said on social media and what is keeping them up at night?

Beverley described the issue as "a cauldron of troubled kids, lack of authority, and access to knives and guns."

"We can't just sit back and let this happen."