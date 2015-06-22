Sol Campbell's "Own Goal" LBC Interview - The Best Bits

Sol Campbell admitted he rarely takes the Tube and struggled to say how he'd tackle the housing crisis in an interview that Iain Dale called an "own goal".

The former footballer joined Beverley Turner to talk about why he's seeking the Tory nomination for London Mayor.

But when asked about the capital's transport problems, Sol admitted he rarely takes the Tube and doesn't own an Oyster card.

"With the Tube, it just needs more investment. Maybe lengthening some of the platforms to get more carriages in, things like that. It just needs more investment put into it.

"I'm not a regular user but I have used it."

Asked by Political Editor Theo Usherwood when he had last used the Underground, Sol said it was two or three weeks ago. He then got asked to plan out a simple route by Theo - and found it a struggle

During the interview Campbell also declared himself "ready" for the increased scrutiny his private life might fall under during the campaign and said if he doesn't win he might run again in 2020.

Watch the full interview below: