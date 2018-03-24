Recommendations To Curb Obesity Don't Go Far Enough Says Beverley Turner

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has called for local authorities to 'hand back some of the road to pedestrians' in a bid to curb obesity.

New guidance from the institute outlines a number of measures that could encourage Britons to be more active, including restricting access to motor vehicles on the roads and trimming hedges to make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists.

Another suggestion is that advertisements for fruit juices aimed at children would be banned in an attempt to improve children's health.

But critics of the recommendations say focus should be shifted to frontline healthcare rather than issue 'nanny state' orders.

Beverley Turner said the problem "is too big to deal with" on our own, and welcomes the suggestions made by NICE.

She said: "The biggest issue facing our country at the moment is our obesity time bomb."

"It's crippling the NHS and "it's killing us.

"If we're going to crack obesity in this country, departments in this government have to work together."

She said: "We need to be encouraging people to move more, not move less."

"I think these guidelines by NICE are great, but they don't go far enough."