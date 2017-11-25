The Vamps' James McVey Talks Social Media And Mental Health on LBC

James spoke to Beverly Turner about how his chronic use of social media and how it affected him personally

The Vamps' James McVey, who has 1.8 million Twitter followers, joined Beverly to discuss social media and how it can affect users' mental health.

James told LBC that social media had some great upsides, He met the other members of The Vamps through YouTube and Facebook, and social media "made my career".

But, James admitted he's now trying to live "in the real world" rather than on his phone.

James McVey. Picture: LBC

James also spoke about his friend Jack Maynard, who left the I'm a Celebrity jungle after being engulfed in a Twitter controversy. McVey said that "everyone at some point in their life has said things that they regret."

He said that "everything you put online, you should only say things you genuinely believe in."

McVey admitted that he had never had any social media training, but he just used common sense.

