Emotional Caller: Disability Cuts Driving People With Depression To Suicide

28 February 2017, 10:17

Clive Bull

This emotional caller powerfully explained how the government's changes to disability benefits is driving people with anxiety and depression to suicide.

Peter was livid that policy chief George Freeman MP suggested that disability benefits should only go to "really disabled people" and not those "taking pills at home, who suffer from anxiety".

He told LBC he has suffered from anxiety and depression and thinks it's unfair that they are paying for the economic crisis that is not their making.

How Government's Disability Changes Are Destroying People With Anxiety

This emotional caller powerfully explains how changes to disability benefits are destroying people with anxiety issues.

05:06

Speaking to Clive Bull, he said: "As someone who suffers from anxiety and depression from the age of 13, I also like physical health problems as well. I can't tell you how angry I feed, I really cannot tell you.

"I am on medication, a lot of medication, and the idea that we sit at home and it is fun to take pills.  I've turned political over the years because all I've seen is this government attacking the most vulnerable people in society.

"Friends of mine who have also had mental health problems, I've seen their benefits being cut after they tried to commit suicide. The government is making us all feel "Why are we here?" People hate us. People hate our guts.

"Why is it, when we're in this debt and all the rest of it, why is it us that has to pay the price for an economic crisis?"

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Farage Studio Pose

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Live On LBC

Katie Hopkins On McCanns

Katie Hopkins: Madeleine McCann Will Never Come Home

James O'Brien

This Moment Perfectly Illustrates Why Corbyn Can't Win An Election

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien dewy eyed

Facing Death With Dignity: The Most Life Affirming Call You'll Hear

7 days ago

James O'Brien Headphones

'After 47 Years, My Spanish Husband Doesn't Feel Welcome In The UK Any More'

14 days ago

Brexit Briefing Rees Mogg Grayling

Remain Vs Leave: Professor Gets Personal With Rees-Mogg

18 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile