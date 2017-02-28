Emotional Caller: Disability Cuts Driving People With Depression To Suicide

This emotional caller powerfully explained how the government's changes to disability benefits is driving people with anxiety and depression to suicide.

Peter was livid that policy chief George Freeman MP suggested that disability benefits should only go to "really disabled people" and not those "taking pills at home, who suffer from anxiety".

He told LBC he has suffered from anxiety and depression and thinks it's unfair that they are paying for the economic crisis that is not their making.

Speaking to Clive Bull, he said: "As someone who suffers from anxiety and depression from the age of 13, I also like physical health problems as well. I can't tell you how angry I feed, I really cannot tell you.

"I am on medication, a lot of medication, and the idea that we sit at home and it is fun to take pills. I've turned political over the years because all I've seen is this government attacking the most vulnerable people in society.

"Friends of mine who have also had mental health problems, I've seen their benefits being cut after they tried to commit suicide. The government is making us all feel "Why are we here?" People hate us. People hate our guts.

"Why is it, when we're in this debt and all the rest of it, why is it us that has to pay the price for an economic crisis?"