Clive Asks Shadow Housing Minister Same Question Five Times... And Still Can't Get Straight Answer

14 May 2017, 19:22

Clive Forced To Ask Shadow Housing Minister Same Question Five Times

02:18

How are Labour going to fund the building of half a million new council houses? That's the simple question that Clive Bull asked the Shadow Housing Minister again... and again... and again.

Clive was speking to Andy Slaughter about Labour's extensive building proposal.

And he wanted to know how they were planning to pay for them? He asked Mr Slaughter and when he didn't get answer, he asked it again.

At one point, Clive asked: "How are you going to pay for 500,000 council homes?"

The Shadow Housing Minister said: "I don't want to be horrible to you, but that is defeatism."

But Clive hit back: "No, it's a question, where's the money coming from?"

Clive Bull Andy Slaughter

He ended up asking the same question five times before he got any kind of answer from the Labour man.

Listen to the remarkable clip above.

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
James McVey mental health

James McVey Reveals He Almost Left The Vamps Because Of Mental Health
Nigel Farage Theresa May

Nigel Farage Gives His Verdict On Theresa May's LBC Interview
Hopkins Singh

"Political Correctness Let Grooming Gangs Prosper"

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Theresa May LBC studio

Will Theresa May Increase Taxes For High Earners? Nick Asks Again And Again

3 days ago

General Election 2017

Nick Ferrari Angela Rayner

Shadow Education Secretary Can't Answer Simple Question On Labour Policy

4 days ago

Katie Hopkins Spoke To A Mother Of A Trans Boy

Hopkins Makes Unlikely U-Turn After Speaking To Mother Of Trans Boy

7 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile