Labour MP Comes Unstuck Over Immigration Policy

29 November 2016, 07:28

Andrew Gwynne Clive Bull

Labour's Shadow Minister Without Portfolio Andrew Gwynne says Ukip's immigration policy is a threat to the British way of life. So surely he can give Clive Bull at least one Labour policy...

Mr Gwynne was dismissing notions that new Ukip leader Paul Nuttall is a real threat to Labour seats in the north of England.

Labour MP Comes Unstuck Over Immigration Policy

Labour's Shadow Minister Without Portfolio Andrew Gwynne says Ukip's immigration policy is a threat to the British way of life. So surely he can give Clive at least one Labour policy...

03:38

He said: "He's not a threat to the Labour Party in areas like the constituency I represent. Actually, he's a threat to the NHS, he's a threat to public services and he's a threat to the very way of life that many of my constituents absolutely want secured for the future."

So Clive asked him about Labour's view on the freedom of movement - and he at first, he failed to give the party's policy.

And when he did eventually answer the question, it was in contrast to his leader Jeremy Corbyn's view on immigration controls.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage talks

Farage: The Juncker Row Shows EU Negotiators Are Not Honourable People

Car crash interviews

Here Are The Five Most Agonising Car-Crash Interviews From LBC
Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott's Agonising Interview Over Police Policy Cost

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Katie Hopkins Hate Crime

Hopkins: 'Why Are We Focusing On Online Hate When We've Got Hate On The Street?'

2 days ago

Garden Bridge London

How The Garden Bridge Fell Down: LBC's In-Depth Investigation

4 days ago

Sebastian Gorka LBC

Nick Ferrari Meets Trump's Terror Adviser Dr Sebastian Gorka

5 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile