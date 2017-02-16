Revealed: The Reason Behind Donald Trump's Bizarre Handshake

Donald Trump's handshake is a powerplay to prove he is in charge, a body language expert has told LBC.

From the extra-long handshake with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe to the remarkable power battle with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, these are those handshake fails.

Donald Trump Doesn't Know How To Shake Hands 00:54

Body Language Expert Darren Stanton told Clive Bull that the US President is sizing up his opponents right from the moment they meet.

Using the bone-crusher handshake or adding an extra hand gives him additional power.

Body Language Expert Studies Donald Trump's Handshakes A body language expert explains what Donald Trump's bizarre handshakes mean. 04:16

Listen to his fascinating take on Trump above.