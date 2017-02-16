Revealed: The Reason Behind Donald Trump's Bizarre Handshake

16 February 2017, 08:51

Trump Trudeau handshake

Donald Trump's handshake is a powerplay to prove he is in charge, a body language expert has told LBC.

From the extra-long handshake with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe to the remarkable power battle with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, these are those handshake fails.

Donald Trump Doesn't Know How To Shake Hands

00:54

Body Language Expert Darren Stanton told Clive Bull that the US President is sizing up his opponents right from the moment they meet.

Using the bone-crusher handshake or adding an extra hand gives him additional power.

Body Language Expert Studies Donald Trump's Handshakes

A body language expert explains what Donald Trump's bizarre handshakes mean.

04:16

Listen to his fascinating take on Trump above.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC confused

What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

James O'Brien Headphones

'After 47 Years, My Spanish Husband Doesn't Feel Welcome In The UK Any More'
Brexit Briefing Rees Mogg Grayling

Remain Vs Leave: Professor Gets Personal With Rees-Mogg

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Matt Stadlen Says He Feels Ashamed

This Is The Call That Made Matt Stadlen "Ashamed To Be British"

11 days ago

Maajid Nawaz Political Violence

Maajid Nawaz: The Left Must Condemn Political Violence

13 days ago

Iain Dale Arms Crossed

Trump Fan Gets So Annoyed At Iain, She Hangs Up

16 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile