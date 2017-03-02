"Theresa May Is Using Us As A Bargaining Chip"

A Frenchman living in Britain has accused Theresa May of using him and three million other EU citizens as bargaining chips.

Nicolas Hatton, who is spearheading the campaign to protect the rights of EU nationals currently living in Britain, says Theresa May is using the threat of deportation to strengthen her negotiating position.

Speaking to Clive Bull, he said: "It's important to guarantee the rights for one reason. The government is using us as bargaining chips for the Brexit negotiation.

"If our rights are guaranteed, they can't do this. They can't negotiate lives against lives."