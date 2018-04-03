Police Officer Tells Clive Bull There Is Too Much Crime And Not Enough Police

The Victims' Commissioner hit back at police for claiming a lack of resources mean they can not attend "low level crimes".

Baroness Newlove said that while priorities will always exist in policing, a shift towards dealing with crimes on the phone or through emails was damaging confidence in the service.

She said people whose homes had been vandalised or burgled were just as deserving of attention as those reporting more serious offences.

Tony, a police officer, told Clive Bull the force can not focus a lot of time on low level crime because "there are vulnerable people who need our help."

"Is there truth that there's too much crime and not enough police?" Clive asked.

"Yes."

He believes a further 150 police officers are going to be introduced in his area.

"That's going to reduce crime" he said.

"I guarantee you it will reduce crime, and we need that and more."