Darren Adam Believes Convicted Drink-Drivers Are “The Luckiest People In The World"

8 December 2017, 15:52

The consequences of drink driving can be devastating which is why Darren thinks anyone caught out and suspended from driving are the “luckiest”.

Earlier this month police forces across the country rolled out anti drink drive campaigns.

The Christmas crackdown on irresponsible drivers has also seen forces release videos showing the dead consequences of drink driving.

It’s a topic Darren Adam was talking about on his LBC show.

He said: “If I were to be, well not even responsible, but involved in the death of someone by virtue of them colliding with my vehicle when I was behind the wheel of it.  

“Even if it could be unambiguously proved that I was not responsible - that I was stone cold sober - and that a drunk pedestrian had run out in front of me even.

“Even in that situation that person dying that would haunt me forever.”

His message was clear. Those who lose their licence after being caught for drink driving could be the luckiest in the world.

Darren said: “They will, with any luck, have had the drink driving taken out of them before they have a chance to actually kill someone.”

