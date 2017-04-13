Darren Adam Tells Caller Exactly Why Online Trolling Should Be Illegal

This caller tried to tell Darren Adam that online threats of violence should not be illegal - he swiftly told her why she's wrong.

Katie phoned into the LBC Presenter's show during a conversation about a man who was jailed for four months after threatening to stab a Tory MP "to death".

Fifty one year old Mark Sands was angry at proposed disability cuts and warned his local MP Caroline Ansell that "if you vote to take £30 off my money, I will personally come round to your house... and stab you to death".

The caller said she thinks that making this kind of cyberbullying illegal is a step too far, but Darren Adam told her why she's wrong.

Katie told Darren: "I think it's all getting a bit out of hand. I think everybody is very scared about everything that goes on online.

"They're all a bit, kind of, knee-jerk reaction if somebody sends you a tweet that you don't like, or if somebody sends you a Facebook message that you don't like, we've got to put something in place.

"I find it all a bit weird."

