Entertainment Worker Reveals How “Casting Couch” Culture Is Rife Within Industry

13 October 2017, 12:02

Geoff works in the entertainment industry. In the clip above, he reveals stories how rife "casting couch" culture is within the business.

The LBC caller got in touch as British and US police continue their investigation into sexual assault allegations involving Harvey Weinstein.

The movie mogul is facing a litany of accusations of sexual harassment and assault from some of film's biggest stars.

Kate Beckinsale became the latest British celebrity to speak out by revealing an alleged encounter when she was a schoolgirl.

Geoff told Darren Adam it is a “thing” within his industry that has “gone on for absolute years”.

Watch the call above.

Latest on LBC

A frustrated James O'Brien had a heated discussion with a Brexiteer this morning

Brexiteer To James: "We Need To Start Spending Money On Whatever We Intend To"
James O'Brien hilariously destroyed John Redwood's claim

James O'Brien's Stylish Demolition Of John Redwood's Latest Brexit Tweet
Sally Jones was killed by a drone strike

LBC Callers In EPIC Row Over Killing Of White Widow Sally Jones
Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien discussed the police report on Sir Edward Heath

James O'Brien's Powerful Point On The Hypocrisy Of People Who Defend Edward Heath

8 days ago

Ian Collins explained why Theresa May's housebuilding project would fail

Ian Collins Destroys Theresa May's Claim That She Would Solve The Housing Crisis

8 days ago

Theresa May admitted she shed a tear to Nick Ferrari

Theresa May Admits She Cried Over The Grenfell Tragedy

10 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile