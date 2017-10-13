Entertainment Worker Reveals How “Casting Couch” Culture Is Rife Within Industry

Geoff works in the entertainment industry. In the clip above, he reveals stories how rife "casting couch" culture is within the business.

The LBC caller got in touch as British and US police continue their investigation into sexual assault allegations involving Harvey Weinstein.

The movie mogul is facing a litany of accusations of sexual harassment and assault from some of film's biggest stars.

Kate Beckinsale became the latest British celebrity to speak out by revealing an alleged encounter when she was a schoolgirl.

Geoff told Darren Adam it is a “thing” within his industry that has “gone on for absolute years”.

Watch the call above.