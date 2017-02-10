Government's Refugee Response Is "Absurd, Offensive Nonsense": Darren Adam

10 February 2017, 08:21

Darren Adam fiery

Darren Adam hits out at the government for saying the UK has done enough to re-house refugees.

The government quietly dropped the Dubs Amendment this week, declaring that they won't be accepting any more child refugees from Syria.

Speaking on his LBC show, Darren insisted that claims we can be proud of accepting 350 children are "absurd, offensive nonsense".

Darren Attacks' Immigration Minister's 'Offensive Nonsense'

Darren Adam hits out at the "absurd offensive nonsense" by the Immigration Minister for saying the UK has done enough to re-house refugees.

01:33

After explaining what the Dubs Amendment was brought in for, Darren said: "It is an absurd, offensive piece of nonsense for the Immigration Minister to stand up and say that by welcoming in 350 unaccompanied children were doing anything near the spirit of the amendment which claimed a that would bring in 3,000."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC confused

What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

Brexit Briefing Rees Mogg Grayling

Remain Vs Leave: Professor Gets Personal With Rees-Mogg

Matt Stadlen Says He Feels Ashamed

This Is The Call That Made Matt Stadlen "Ashamed To Be British"

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Maajid Nawaz Political Violence

Maajid Nawaz: The Left Must Condemn Political Violence

8 days ago

Iain Dale Arms Crossed

Trump Fan Gets So Annoyed At Iain, She Hangs Up

10 days ago

Kate Hopkins On Trump's Border Control

Katie: 'Why Do Muslim Refugees Go To Christian Countries?'

12 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile