I Voted For Corbyn BECAUSE Of The Daily Mail, Caller Reveals

The Daily Mail's vicious attacks on Jeremy Corbyn made MORE people vote for Labour, not less, this caller told LBC.

From their headlines discussing "Corbyn's Fantasy Land" to "Apologists For Terror", the Daily Mail tried to scare people away from voting for Labour. But Ibrahim called LBC to reveal it actually had the opposite effect.

He revealed he voted for the first time - and it was the Mail's scaremongering that made up his mind.

He told Darren Adam: "Every time I read the Daily Mail, all they do is to try to talk nonsense about Jeremy Corbyn.

"The more they talked about him, the more I liked him.

"When the election started, I had never heard him talk before. But when he started talking, I had a connection with him."