I’d Pay More Tax To Save The NHS: Darren Adam

I’d pay more in tax in order to properly fund the NHS, says Darren Adam and this is why:

On Thursday NHS England told ministers it would have to scrap guarantees on waiting times next year because of the lack of money.

A list of 36 conditions that do not need to be treated by GPs has also been drawn up in a bid to save £190m.

Under the plans doctors will be encouraged to send people away without prescriptions for medicines that could be bought over the counter.

Picture: PA

But, Darren has an idea of getting more money into the NHS - paying more tax.

He said: “It's not going to get any cheaper and that's something we need to get to grips with, how do we fund that? My preference is absolutely through taxation.

“I at this point in my life happen to be earning a very happy living I would absolutely choose to pay more in taxation for the National Health Service.

“Sometimes when I say that this is the point where the hard of thinking go 'well you know what Darren, here's the account number of the Treasury why don't you just sign over some of your salary' because it's not going to work.

“If I do that, if I'm the only person that does that I could hand over all of my salary to the NHS and it wouldn't make any difference that's not how taxation works.

“Taxation is about collecting from as broad a base of people as possible to do the maximum amount of good.”