One Of The Most Iconic Voices On TV Calls Darren Adam

15 December 2017, 08:11

When Linda called Darren Adam, he had no idea he was talking to one of the most iconic voices on TV.

Because it turned out that Linda sang the theme tune to the famous Toys R Us advert.

28 years ago, Linda sang the famous ilnes: "There’s a magical place, we’re on our way there, with toys in their millions, all under one roof. It’s Called Toys’R’Us!"

Linda told Darren all about it and how she told workers at Toys R Us that she was the vocalist, but they didn't believe her!

This is a wonderfully enjoyable conversation - watch it in full at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari couldn't get a word in when John and Jay clashed on air

"Be Quiet!": Callers In EPIC Row Over Money For Grenfell Survivors

2 days ago

Nick Ferrari was left with his head in his hands

The Anti-Muslim Caller That Left Nick Ferrari With His Head In His Hands

14 days ago

James O'Brien was left baffled by Steve

This Ex-Pat Dislikes The EU And Wants To Leave, Despite Living In France

15 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile