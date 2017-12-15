One Of The Most Iconic Voices On TV Calls Darren Adam

When Linda called Darren Adam, he had no idea he was talking to one of the most iconic voices on TV.

Because it turned out that Linda sang the theme tune to the famous Toys R Us advert.

28 years ago, Linda sang the famous ilnes: "There’s a magical place, we’re on our way there, with toys in their millions, all under one roof. It’s Called Toys’R’Us!"

Linda told Darren all about it and how she told workers at Toys R Us that she was the vocalist, but they didn't believe her!

This is a wonderfully enjoyable conversation - watch it in full at the top of the page.