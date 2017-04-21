Prospective UKIP MP On The Surprising Reason He Wants To Stand

21 April 2017, 10:09

Potential UKIP Candidate's Motivation For Standing Surprises Darren

Robert wants to be a UKIP MP on June the 9th. What motivated him to get into politics in the first place took Darren by surprise.

03:56

While speaking to Darren Adam, this man recounted the surprising journey which led to him wanting to stand as a UKIP MP.

Robert, who wants to be UKIP's parliamentary candidate in Chatham and Aylesford, phoned Darren Adam to explain why - and what he said surprised the LBC Presenter. 

