Sturgeon Stirring Up Division In Scotland, Warns Angry Darren Adam

14 March 2017, 07:56

Nicola Sturgeon is stirring up division in Scotland and that is terrifying Darren Adam.

02:00

The Scottish First Minister announced she wants a second Scottish Independence referendum to happen within the next two years.

Darren disliked the rows which developed in the midst of the first vote and is angry that the same thing will happen again.

Speaking on his LBC show, Darren said: "The SNP want to put us through this division once again, for perhaps an even longer period than they did last time.

"I want to be clear about this, I don't fear the result of a second referendum, I don't think that Scotland will vote in a different way to that which we did in 2014. I think separatism will be defeated again. I'm not scared of the result, I'm not scared of that referendum result.

"I am terrified however of the division, which I'm certain it will cause."

