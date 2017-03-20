Whistleblower Tells LBC What George Osborne Does At Blackrock

20 March 2017, 08:18

Whistleblower Tells LBC What George Osborne Does For Blackrock

Lilian works for Blackrock and told LBC how little George Osborne does for his huge paycheck at the company.

02:37

George Osborne is being paid £650,000 to work one day a week as an advisor for property firm Blackrock. But this employee tells us how much he's done at the company.

Lilian works at the company and reveals Mr Osborne has not been spotted at the office.

The employee even admitted she expects to be spoken to by bosses about her decision to call LBC about the former Chancellor's job.

She told Darren Adam: "I can assure you that, I'll never see George Osborne in the office. I can tell you he won't be in the office and I can tell you won't be sitting at a desk for one day a week.

"He's being paid because these are people of influence and absolutely the caller earlier said, if he wasn't in this role, he wouldn't be attractive.

"This is for organisations to have access to the inside of government, so they have a sense about what economic and policy decisions as they're going on."

When asked if she'd get into trouble for this call, she added: "I'm sure I will, but I was so damned hopping mad, I just thought let's talk about some practical, sensible things about conflict of interest. What's good for the goose is good for the gander.

