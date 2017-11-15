A Zimbabwean Passionately Sums Up Why Robert Mugabe Must Go In 60 Seconds

Robert Mugabe has been placed under house arrest according to the military, and this Zimbabwean has delivered an incredibly passionate explanation of why he must go.

Speculation is mounting about what will happen to the President following an apparent military coup.

The army claims the elderly leader is safe but it's rumoured his wife has fled the country.

It's believed Generals are trying to prevent Grace Mugabe from taking over when he dies.

The news prompted Zee from Croydon to contact Iain Dale to give her heartfelt view on the unfolding situation.

The caller, originally from Zimbabwe, said: “I want to be part of my country, I’ve established myself in London, I’m happy here but there will always be that longing.

“I want to be home, I want to be with my family, I want to be with the people I grew up with and Mugabe has taken that away from us.”

Picture: PA

She continued: “We are not the nation we used to be, it is the high-time for him to go.

“Whether they call it a military coup, United Nations and them all should just stay quiet, they’ve let us down.

“They’ve said ‘it’s up to you Zimbabwe to take charge your own lives’ and we are doing precisely that.

“No thank you South Africa keep away. We want to move forward, Mugabe must go and then we take a step further to see who we can put in power after this.

“But the immediate action that we need is for him to rest, he’s done his part, he has failed us and we just need that change.”