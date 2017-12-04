Reasons Why Arlene Foster Is A Bit Of A Hypocrite: Iain Dale

Iain Dale has accused the DUP leader Arlene Foster of being a bit of a hypocrite - and this is why:

On Monday, the UK and the EU failed to reach an agreement to move on to the next stage of Brexit talks.

It’s after a proposed solution for the Irish border met resistance from the DUP.

The UK was prepared to accept the North may remain in the EU’s customs union and single market in all but name, it was reported.

Ms Foster said her party would not accept “any form of regulatory divergence" that separates Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

Although Iain said he thinks the DUP is right to say the UK should have the same rules, he does hint a sign of hypocrisy.

Picture: PA/LBC

"She won't accept regulatory divergence within the rest of the UK except of course on the energy market,” he said.

“Except of course on gay marriage, except of course abortion or indeed anything else that she doesn't like or likes rather.

“I think that is the sign of a hypocrite and I'm not sure the British government should be dancing to her tune.

“If I was Theresa May I'd be very tempted to say 'OK do your worst withdraw from the supply and confidence motion you can whistle for your billion pounds’.”