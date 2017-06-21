Boris Johnson Won't Commit To Whether DUP Deal Will Go Ahead

Foreign Securatary Boris Johnson "can't say there will be or there won't be" a deal with the DUP.

Asked by Iain Dale whether there would be a deal, he replied "I hope so".

Iain pointed out that it took only "four days to cobble together a deal with the Liberal Democrats."

Following the Queen's Speech, it has now been 11 days since the snap election that left the Conservatives without a majority.

"We will get on with it. We are hopeful that we can get it through," Boris said.

Iain asked the Conservative minister whether a deal would still go ahead considering the DUP's reported demands for £2billion in infrastructure funding.

He replied: "That is not a figure that is known to me. I don't want to comment on the negotiations while they're going on.

"There are reasons why I hope they cooperate."