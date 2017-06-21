Boris Johnson Won't Commit To Whether DUP Deal Will Go Ahead

21 June 2017, 19:54

Foreign Securatary Boris Johnson "can't say there will be or there won't be" a deal with the DUP.

Boris Johnson Doesn't Commit To Whether DUP Deal Will Go Ahead

Boris Johnson Doesn't Commit To Whether DUP Deal Will Go Ahead

00:01:34

Asked by Iain Dale whether there would be a deal, he replied "I hope so".

Iain pointed out that it took only "four days to cobble together a deal with the Liberal Democrats."

Following the Queen's Speech, it has now been 11 days since the snap election that left the Conservatives without a majority.

"We will get on with it. We are hopeful that we can get it through," Boris said.

Boris Johnson LBC

Iain asked the Conservative minister whether a deal would still go ahead considering the DUP's reported demands for £2billion in infrastructure funding.

He replied: "That is not a figure that is known to me. I don't want to comment on the negotiations while they're going on.

"There are reasons why I hope they cooperate."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien hears Radek's story

Polish Family Forced Out Of Britain By Post-Brexit Atmosphere
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage: This Is What Should Have Been In The Queen's Speech
Darren Adam in the LBC studio

This Woman Lost Everything In A House Fire, But What Happened Next Was Wonderful
Grenfell tower

Grenfell Tower Firefighter Describes Tragic Scene That Was “Just Like 9/11”

West London

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Iain Dale

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Katie Hopkins Iain Dale

Iain Dale Tells Katie Hopkins: "London Is NOT Cowed"

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader