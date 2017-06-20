Brexit Won’t Happen Once People Realise The Damage: Lord Bilimoria

Iain Dale clashed with the boss of Cobra beer over Britain’s pending departure from the European Union.

Karan Bilimoria Still Doesn't Think Brexit Is Going To Happen 00:02:29

Lord Bilimoria, a staunch Remainer, told the LBC presenter he still believed Brexit wouldn’t happen once “people realised the implications” to business and the economy.

But when Iain pointed out we’d been “hearing this rhetoric from Remainers for the past year” the cross-bench peer wasn’t haven’t any of it.

“The Remainers have been absolutely silenced by the aggressive Brexiteers and now people have suddenly got a voice,” Lord Bilimoria argued.

He went on to say that the “wretched referendum should “never have happened” because the issues of leaving the EU are “so complicated”.

Iain, who is all for leaving the EU, implied that the businessman was coming across as if he knew better than the ordinary folk.

The LBC presented fired: “You know better than Joe Bloggs at 32 Caster Avenue - that’s what you’re saying.”

“It’s not a case that I know better,” Lord Bilimoria responded. “I don’t want this country not to be at the top table of the world.

“At the moment we’re the laughing stock of the world, we’re the laughing stock of Europe.”

Watch the pair's clash above and see whose side you're on.