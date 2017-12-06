Caller Compares Israel To Isis But Iain Dale Won’t Let Him Get Away With It

When this caller compared the state of Israel to Isis, Iain Dale would not let him get away with it.

Donald Trump has announced the US will officially recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

It means America will become the first country to do so.

There has been fears it would cause protests in the Middle East as both Israel and Palestine claim the city belongs to them.

During a discussion on the matter, Iain asked caller Aled whether Israel had the right to determine what it’s own capital should be.

“Well look,” Aled responded, “The state of Israel like Isis decides what it wants to do.”

But Iain wouldn’t let that lie as he interrupted: “Are you seriously comparing the democratic state of Israel with Isis?”

But Aled tried to swerve his answer, so Iain asked again: “It’s a yes or no answer.”

To which the caller said: “Yes, I am.”

“Ok,” Iain retorted, “Well we’ll saying goodbye then Aled because that is a disgraceful thing to say.

“You’re declaring a democracy with a self-confessed terror organisation - that’s not going to happen on my show.”