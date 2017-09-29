Canadian High Commissioner Says Brexit Trade Deal Could Be “Even Better” Than EU’s

29 September 2017, 17:49

The Canadian High Commissioner has painted a positive trading relationship picture between Britain and Canada once the UK leaves the EU.

Janice Charette said the partnership between the two countries was “important” and was confident Britain and Canada could strike an “even better agreement” than what’s in place.

Earlier this month Theresa May said she expects a “seamless transition” to a new trading relationship with Canada post-Brexit.

It’s after the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta) deal between the EU and Canada came into effect last week.

Canada’s trading partnership with Britain is the largest in the bloc, worth more than $25bn, according to Ms Charette.

She told Iain Dale she expects that to flourish once the UK’s departure from the EU is complete.

She said: “What the Prime Minister has talked about is making sure we can continue to preserve what’s available under the current Canada-EU trade agreement and then once UK leaves EU we’d be in a position to talk about an enhanced trade relationship.

“Our goal really is to take advantage of what is in place now, lets preserve and make sure there’s continuity in the relationship as you exit and then position for an even better agreement in the future.”

Ms Charente added: “I don’t want to rule out the possibility that we can do even better with the UK in the future”.

Watch the full interview below:

