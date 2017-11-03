For The Many: A Brand New LBC Podcast Coming Soon

3 November 2017, 13:23

For The Many
Picture: LBC

LBC’s Iain Dale and former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith have been reunited to bring you a truly unique weekly podcast which launches later this month.

For The Many is a one of a kind 30-minute podcast hosted by the political dream team who have become infamous for their onscreen partnership delivering the Sky News paper review.

Containing a mixture of lively debate, analysis, banter and gossip Iain and Jacqui give their perspective on the ever-changing world of politics and media in a way only they could.

With no guests or interruptions, expect clashes and arguments as the pair’s big personalities are let loose.

The insightful weekly download is perfect for your Monday morning commute, so you can make sure you’re ahead of the game before you step in to the office.

For The Many: Subscribe NOW on iTunes or where ever you get your podcasts and be the first to hear episode one on November 20th.

