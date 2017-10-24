This Is Why A Good Brexit Deal Is Vital: German Economist

24 October 2017, 17:33

A German financial expert has told LBC exactly why it’s vital for the EU to stump up a good Brexit deal with Britain.

Dr Markus Krall said it was in Germany’s interests to reach a “reasonable” agreement because of the “trade surplus that Germany has with the UK”.

Joining Iain Dale in the LBC studio on Tuesday, he added that a bad deal would also damage production chains linking the UK to the continent.

Dr Krall said: “In the case of a bad deal or a no deal situation, that can't be in the interest of any country's industry not the UK's, not Germany's not any other European countries.”

He continued: “I think if there is a reasonable Brexit deal the EU has the opportunity to sell itself to the [remaining] 27 countries, to the people of these countries as being somebody who provides opportunities instead of somebody who has to push everybody inside the club by whatever means.”

