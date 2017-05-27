"How Can We Believe A Word You Say?" Iain Locks Horns With IDS Over Manifesto

27 May 2017, 11:40

Iain Locks Horns With IDS Over Manifesto

Iain Dale pressed Iain Duncan Smith about the government's "failed promises" - it got pretty heated.

07:42

The former Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Iain Duncan Smith, spoke to Iain Dale as part of LBC's election special. 

The Conservative politician was quizzed by the LBC presenter about the party's manifesto.

IDS began by slating the Labour manifesto and the party's costings, saying: "This manifesto is just 'you can have what you like and a couple of kittens too', I mean it's just 'literally everything you want, we'll spend money on it'." 

But Iain soon pointed out that the Tories have repeated pledges from previous manifestos, and asked the Mr Duncan Smith why, given their track record, voters should trust the Conservatives to carry out their promises this time around.

